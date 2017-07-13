Iran to respond US allegations in practice: Military Spox

Spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Thursday that Tehran will give a crushing response in practice to baseless allegations uttered by US officials against Iran.

Iran is determined to push out all foreign forces from the Middle East region, Jazayeri said, IRNA reported.



The brigadier general made the remarks while reacting to latest statements made by the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis who had called for regime change in Iran.



'They infrequently repeat their childish wishes about Iran while the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of its principled and defined policies is determined to push out foreigners from the Middle East region continually without no doubt or hesitation,' said the military official.



'US ridiculous dreams on toppling Iran’s government is nothing more than hallucination and Iran has no concerns to this end,' Jazayeri stressed.



A country which is totally dependent on its people and its revolutionary society would never yield to propaganda or enemies’ artilleries or tanks, he said.



On a new set of sanctions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said Iran has prepared numerous costly plans for them.