Pak PM says will not reign on demand of opposition

Days after a report by probe committee regarding financial accusations on Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif and heavy pressure from the opposition to resign, he said would not resign on the demand of opposition he described as 'conspirators'.

He made the remarks while chairing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday which met to discuss current political situation in the country and review different projects.



The cabinet reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister and endorsed his firm decision not to step down, according to IRNA.



The PM said his party bagged more votes in general elections more than those demanding his resignation.



The Prime Minister noted that he will not resign on the demand of a group of conspirators.



Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed that the journey of progress will not be allowed to derail as the country has already paid a huge price due to political crises in the past.



The Prime Minister added projects worth billions of rupees are being executed but no evidence of any corruption has been found.



The Joint Investigation Team, in its final probe report into the Sharif family’s assets, held that the prime minister and his three children — Maryam, Hussain and Hasan — have accumulated wealth beyond their own known sources of income.



The case against Sharif stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based 'Mossack Fonseca' law firm in 2016, which appeared to show that his daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies and used them to buy properties in London.



Opposition parties in Pakistan saw the published documents as proof of alleged money laundering done by the premier.