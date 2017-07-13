RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0644 GMT July 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196606
Published: 1651 GMT 13 Jul 2017

Dozen injured in Swedish bridge collapse

Dozen injured in Swedish bridge collapse

Twelve people were injured on Thursday when a bridge under construction in central Sweden collapsed, trapping workers under the debris, emergency services said.

The accident took place in Ludvika, a small town around three hours northwest of the capital. Of those hurt in the bridge collapse, four were seriously injured, authorities in the region of Dalarna said in a statement.

Twelve people were injured, four of them seriously, after a bridge over a railway collapsed in central Ludvika, Dalarna, in central Sweden on July 13, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

"Rescue workers and police are working at the scene but it’s very difficult because of all the debris. We have to be very careful," police spokesman Henrik Olars said.

Local authorities said no workers were believed to remain trapped in the rubble from the bridge that was being constructed by Swedish construction group Skanska across the railroad in the city Centre.

Twelve people were injured, four of them seriously, after a bridge over a railway collapsed in central Ludvika, Dalarna, in central Sweden on July 13, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

"We take this extremely seriously. Our focus is now on those hurt in the accident. People are already heading to the scene to support and to begin an investigation of what has happened," Edvard Lind, a Skanska spokesman, told news agency TT.

   
KeyWords
injured
Swedish bridge
collapse
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0898 sec