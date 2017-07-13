73% of US Democrats ready to give up drinking for Trump impeachment: Poll

More than 73 percent of American Democrats would give up drinking alcohol for the rest of their life if President Donald Trump would be impeached, a new survey has found.

The poll which was published by a drug and alcohol rehabilitation group on Thursday also found that 17 percent of Republicans are willing to renounce drinking alcohol if Trump got impeached.

But nearly 31 percent of Republicans said they would give up drinking if it meant the media stopped writing negative things about their president.

On Wednesday, Democrat Congressman Brad Sherman formally introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, accusing the president of obstructing justice during a federal investigation of Russia’s role in 2016 election.

“Recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump's campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia. It now seems likely that the President had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe. I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice,” Sherman said in his statement then.

On March 14, Detox.net surveyed 1,013 active alcohol drinkers and asked questions relative to what they would be willing to sacrifice in exchange for alcohol. Of those surveyed, forty-one percent were identified as women, 58 percent as men and 1 percent identified as a gender not listed on the survey. As for political affiliation, 21 percent were identified as Republican, 43 percent as Democrat and 36 percent as other.

The minimum amount of money the Americans surveyed would accept to stop drinking for one year is at least $4,700 and to give up alcohol for life they would expect at least $365,458.

A 5 percentage point margin of error was considered when asking about the average minimum amount of money respondents would be willing to give accept to give up alcohol.

The US Constitution says a president can be impeached for committing "high crimes and misdemeanors," but a majority vote in the House, currently controlled by Republicans, is required to impeach a president. Fifty percent of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the Senate must agree to remove a president from office.