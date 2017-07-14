Treatment may be on the horizon for leukemia

Leukemia and lymphoma sufferers could soon have a new treatment option after the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed a first-of-its-kind therapy.

The FDA showed enthusiasm for the treatment which uses patients' revved-up immune cells to fight cancer, express.co.uk reported.

A unanimous recommendation from the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee means it could be approved by the end of September.

Timothy Cripe, a panel member who is an oncologist with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, called the treatment the most exciting thing I've seen in my lifetime.

Novartis, the drug maker behind the CAR T-cell therapy in question, has been seeking to use it for children and young adults whose leukemia doesn't respond to traditional treatments.

However, the treatment is also being tested for effectiveness on non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma and solid tumors.

Unlike traditional gene therapy, this won't replace disease-causing genes with healthy ones.

Instead doctors would use technology to re-program immune cells, called T cells, to target and attack malignancies.

In a previous trial by Novartis, 83 percent of the patients went into remission after the treatment.

However, there had been concerns over potentially dangerous side-effects from the treatment.

Most patients in the study experienced cytokine release syndrome, which causes fever and flulike symptoms.

Others also had neurological problems, including seizures and delirium.

But there were no instances of fatal brain swelling, which had occurred in another company's trial.

While the FDA isn't required to agree with the endorsements of its advisory committee, it usually does.

David Maloney, medical director for cellular immunotherapy at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: "It represents a paradigm shift in treating cancers."

However, one of the big issues with the therapy — the cost — wasn't discussed.

It's thought it could be in in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.