More foreign tourists visiting Kerman

Kerman officials intend to boost tourism across this south-central province and introduce its potentials. They intend to increase the length of stay by foreign tourists in Kerman.

A marathon is to be held in Lut Desert with the participation of world's top runners. Tourists and runners from seven countries travel to Iran to participate in the second biggest marathon in hottest spot of the world.

Also, an Italian ecotourist is to travel to Gandom-e Beryan Region in Lut desert to walk 80km in July 21 when the temperature reaches 65°C -70°C. Two Guinness experts will accompany the ecotourist to record the feat.

In addition, private sector has established guesthouses and accommodation for the tourists. There are 110 ecotourism resorts across the province which have been warmly received by foreign tourists particularly in Shahdad Desert.

Mohammad Jahanshahi, deputy head of Kerman Cultural, Handicrafts and Tourism Heritage Department, said tourism projects worth about 30 trillion rials ($1 billion) have been considered for Kerman, of which schemes valued at about 12 billion rials ($400,000) have gotten underway.

Mohammad-Hassan Kermani, the president of the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies, said Kerman boasts huge diversity in cuisines and cookies.

Also, Ebrahim Pourfaraj, chairman of the Iranian Tour Operator Association said Kerman officials should designate a 'Kerman Day' in the calendar — like the city of Tabriz — to introduce Kerman Province.

Tourism has been thriving across Kerman Province in recent years in view of the huge publicity given to tourism hubs such as Mahan, Rayen, Bam and Jiroft.

The number of Iranian and foreign tourists visiting Kerman Province has increased.

Renovation of Kerman Grand Bazaar and Fat'habad Garden is key to boosting tourism in Kerman.

Kerman Province, as one of the main tourism hubs of Iran, has 7,000 historical and natural sites, of which 700 have been registered on the National Heritage List.

It boasts seven globally registered heritage sites and five dossiers awaiting global registration. It has significant sites such as Lut Desert, Meymand Village, Bam Citadel, Shazdeh Garden and an ancient aqueduct.

Kerman Province is also of significance great archeologically. It is home to Jiroft archeological site, which was once the location of one of the most important civilizations in the region.

Excavations have shown that the Jiroft civilization interacted with Mesopotamia, the Indus valley and Central Asia in the early Bronze Age.

Archeological findings further indicate that various civilizations inhabited the area during different periods in history.

Experts say the archeological remains from these civilizations may be traced at depths of up to 11 meters.

Kerman Province is considered a paradise for paleontologists in view of the abundant vertebrate fossils from diverse geological eras.

Fossils include Placodermi, jawed and jawless armored fish dating back to the Devonian period (395 to 365 million years ago), dinosaurs (195 to 66 million years ago) and mammals from the Tertiary period (ranging from two to seventy million years ago).

The history of human settlements in the territory of Kerman go back to the fourth millennium BC. This area is considered as one of the ancient regions of Iran and valuable historical vestiges have been found here.

Jiroft is an example of a previously unknown settlement dating back to around 2500 BCE which has just been established by archeologists.

Kerman has an abundance of historical sites and landmarks, 283 in total, according to Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Ancient citadels such as Arg-é Bam and Rayen castle have been preserved in the desert for thousands of years.