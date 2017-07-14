President Rouhani congratulates France National Day

President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the National Day of France (Bastille Day) on Friday.

In his message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Rouhani congratulated government and people of France on the occasion and expressed hope that Tehran-Paris relations could be expanded at the mutual, regional and the international levels, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani also called for expanding and boosting mutual ties in various fields.

He also wished prosperity for the French government and nation.