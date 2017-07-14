RSS
Published: 0901 GMT 14 Jul 2017

President Rouhani congratulates France National Day

President Rouhani congratulates France National Day
NEWSWEEK

President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the National Day of France (Bastille Day) on Friday.

In his message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Rouhani congratulated government and people of France on the occasion and expressed hope that Tehran-Paris relations could be expanded at the mutual, regional and the international levels, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani also called for expanding and boosting mutual ties in various fields.

He also wished prosperity for the French government and nation.

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
France
Bastille Day
 
