Turkey, China partner up for 1.2-GW solar plant

An investment that will contribute to the infrastructure of solar panel production ― currently approaching 1,400 megawatts (MWs) in Turkey ― will soon be put into effect.

Smart Energy Group, which has solar power plant investments in Turkey and Balkan countries including Bulgaria and Greece, providing turnkey GES installation services to other investors, has undertaken the new solar panel investment, dailysabah.com wrote.

The Turkish solar company Smart Energy Group will build a 1,200-MW solar panel plant in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone (GOIZ) in collaboration with Chinese company, Phono Solar with roughly 400 MWs expected to begin production soon.

The partnership aims to generate domestic sales as well as exports to the US and Europe.

Smart Energy Chairman and CEO Halil Demirdağ said that the decision to produce solar panels has been fueled by new regulations in Turkey's import sector, adding that Smart Energy has successfully convinced China's Phono Solar, one of the key brands approved by major banks and insurance companies worldwide, to be a strategic partner.

Approximately 400 MWs of the solar panel factory's four production lines in GOIZ ― Tembelova ― will soon be commissioned. Noting that the partnership includes plans for an annual production capacity of up to 1,200 MWs and the factory building has been designed in accordance with this goal, Demirdağ said there is no land problem, adding that the production line will be installed into an available building across an area measuring 23,500 square meters.

Halil Demirdağ stressed that upon approval, Phono Solar's world-renowned products will begin production in Gebze, noting: "Therefore, the products to be released from the factory on the first day will meet international standards and include insurance guarantees.

“We aim to complete the first panel production in August. The customers of the first-party products to be released from this band are ready and have already been sold domestically."

Demirdağ went on to say that Chinese partner Phono Solar will supply the appropriate raw materials for the panel plant in Gebze.

Stressing that production in Turkey is also advantageous for the Chinese because of the anti-dumping practices applied against Chinese products in the US and European countries, Demirdağ said, "For our strategic partner, we will produce at a certain profitability rate plus cost. In other words, our facilities are planned to be commissioned in a way that will allow us to create our own market."

Demirdağ emphasized that the Tembelova panel plant in GOIZ not only targets the Turkish market but European markets, as well.