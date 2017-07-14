Iraq faces pockets of Daesh resistance in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces faced further pockets of resistance from Daesh terrorists in Mosul's Old City on Friday, four days after the prime minister declared victory.

Iraqi Army helicopters flew overhead and explosions could be heard, residents said, while videos of alleged revenge attacks against people detained during the retaking of Mosul underlined future security challenges, Reuters reported.

"Three mortars landed on our district," a resident of Faysaliya, in east Mosul, just across the Tigris river, said by telephone.

A few hundred Daesh terrorists swept into Mosul three years ago, imposed a reign of terror after the Iraqi Army collapsed and declared a caliphate spanning Iraqi and Syrian territory seized in a shock offensive.

The victory of US-backed Iraq forces in Mosul marked the biggest defeat for Daesh, which is under siege in the eastern Syrian city of Raqqa, its operational base.

Even though the terrorist group's caliphate is now crumbling, it is expected to revert to an insurgency and keep carrying out attacks in the Middle East and West.

Securing long-term peace in Iraq will not be easy.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces the challenge of preventing revenge killings that could create more instability, along with sectarian tensions and ethnic strife that have dogged Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the country's top Shia Muslim cleric, urged Iraqis to avoid violence and sectarianism in his first Friday sermon since the proclamation of victory in Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

More than 800,000 people still displaced

The UN said on Friday more than a million people were displaced from Mosul by the battle in the Iraqi city against the terrorists, but nearly 200,000 have returned home.

Out of nearly 1.05 million people who fled the fighting after the offensive against Daesh began last October, 825,000 remain displaced, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement, AFP reported.

The city on the Tigris River in northern Iraq had an estimated population of two million in 2014.

IOM’s chief of mission in Iraq, Thomas Lothar Weiss, said the new displacement figures underscored “the enormous crisis” in the area.