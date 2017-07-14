Iran short film 'Retouch' qualifies for four int'l festivals

Iranian short film 'Retouch' by Kaveh Mazaheri qualified for screening in four international festivals.

According to Fars News Agency, the film will be screened in festivals in South Africa and Kosovo as well as in the US.

Among the events is Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), which was launched in 1997 and takes place every year in Providence and Newport, Rhode Island, the US as well as satellite locations throughout the state.

The flick will also be featured in Dokufest, an International Documentary and Short Film Festival founded in 2002, which is held in the Kosovo town of Prizren. It is an annual festival held in August. It has since grown into a cultural event that attracts international and regional artists and audiences. Films are screened throughout the eight-day festival and accompanied by programs, activities and workshops.

The other event is the Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF) — an international film festival held annually during the summer in New York City to showcase the works of both emerging and experienced Asian and Asian American filmmakers and media artists across a diverse range of genres and styles.

'Retouch' will also make it to the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), an annual film festival that takes place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa First which opened in 2005. It is one of the oldest and largest film festival in Southern Africa and presents more than 200 screenings celebrating the best in South African, African and international cinema.

'Retouch' was introduced to the Academy Awards through Poland's Krakow Film Festival in June as well as the New York-based Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Produced by the Iranian Young Cinema Society, the short film is about a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes and she just observes the tragic scene.