Iran, Nigeria seeking technology cooperation

Iran and Nigeria have expressed their willingness to strengthen partnership in technology.

During a meeting between Iran’s Ambassador to Abuja, Morteza Zarchi and Nigeria Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, the Nigerian official expressed his country’s desire to consolidate relationship with Iran, especially in the area of technology.

Onu said that both countries have had a warm relationship, noting that there is need for the relationship to grow from strength to strength, vanguardngr.com reported.

The Nigerian minister said that science and technology would help the African country to use its resources more efficiently to create jobs. He told the Iranian official that Nigeria would be happy to cooperate with Iran.

“I must commend you for the good work you have done to promote good relationship between Iran and Nigeria… I also commend Iran for its commitment in using science and technology for nation building”, the Nigerian minister told the Iranian envoy.



Zarchi stressed that Nigeria and Iran were exploring sources of revenue by diversifying their economies to technology and agriculture. He said that Iranian investors were interested in partnering with Nigeria in the science sector.

