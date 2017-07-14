RSS
News ID: 196644
Published: 1430 GMT 14 Jul 2017

New doc on late Iranian director Kiarostami

ISNA

Iranian director Ehsan Naji has created a new film about the prominent Iranian auteur Abbas Kiaostami.

Production of the 118-minute documentary 'Kiarostami Continues' began in 2016 and ended in early 2017.

Naji told the media that the base of the documentary is like Kiarostami's "Life, and Nothing More...," but the difference is that the subject is the late director himself.

Kiarostami, who died in July 2016, was an Iranian film director, whose 'Taste of Cherry' grabbed the Palme d'Or at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.

He is mostly known as a screenwriter, film editor, art director and producer as well as a poet, photographer, painter, illustrator and graphic designer.

The cinematic works of the internationally acclaimed filmmaker have been hailed by festivals around the world.

   
KeyWords
Kiarostami
documentary
film
IranDaily
 
