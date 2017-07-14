Venus to face Muguruza in Wimbledon final

Five-time champion Venus Williams rolled back the years to reach her first Wimbledon final since 2009 with a clinically executed 6-4, 6-2 victory over British hope Johanna Konta on Thursday.

Williams will face Spain's Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final who reached her second Wimbledon final in three years with a thumping 6-1, 6-1 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova earlier, Eurosport reported.

Konta was looking to become the first woman on home soil to reach the Wimbledon final since Virginia Wade in 1977, but she was picked off at crucial times by the 37-year-old Williams.

Williams, who claimed the last of her Wimbledon titles nine years ago, was too strong for her opponent from the baseline and was able to produce booming serves whenever the Briton threatened.

After initially going toe-to-toe with the seven-time grand slam winner, Konta was unable to put Williams under sustained pressure and ended the contest a clear second best, losing eight of the final 10 games.

Konta saved two match points before Williams finally ended her resistance, smashing a forehand that flew past the Briton and left the American to twirl in celebration on Centre Court.

"I've played a lot of finals here. One more win will be amazing. It won't be a given but I'll give it my all," Williams said.

Williams broke twice in the second set before using all her guile and experience to see it out and reach a first final in SW19 since 2009.

In the other semifinal, a visibly confident Muguruza needed just 64 minutes to beat the 87th-ranked Rybarikova, who had beaten third seed Karolina Pliskova and American Coco Vanderweghe on her unexpected run to the last four.

The Spaniard was 3-0 up after just 10 minutes, her aggressive approach paying dividends against an opponent who looked nervous in what was the biggest game of her career to date.

"I think I stepped on the court super confident and I played well," said Muguruza, who is being coached at this tournament by Conchita Martinez, the only Spaniard to win the women's singles at the All England Club.

The women's tournament this year has been marked by some fiercely contested and tight battles but this was a disappointingly one-sided affair.

Muguruza appeared with heavy tape on her left thigh but there was no sign of any hindrance to her movement.

Indeed, she was simply stronger in every department, hitting 22 winners and just 11 unforced errors as she won 60 points to Rybarikova's 33 with her backhand down the line, fundamental to her win.

The Venezuela-born 23-year-old, the 2016 French Open winner, was quick to the net and her groundstrokes flowed easily as she rattled off the first set in just 30 minutes.

Rybarikova had done remarkably well to reach this stage after a seventh month injury layoff, getting herself into great form by winning International Tennis Federation tournaments at Fukuoka, Surbiton and Ilkley.

But this was a step too far. Even when she was able to hold in the second, she needed to stave off two break points to do so.

The final point was a rare rally but it ended with Rybarikova finding the net after being forced into the corner by Muguruza's relentless returns.