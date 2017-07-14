Iran crowned champion in Asian youth karate meet

Iranians collected 32 medals including 16 golds to claim the first spot in the 2017 AKF Cadet, Junior & U-21 Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan Source: ikf.ir

Sports Desk

Iran clinched the top spot in the 2017 AKF Cadet, Junior & U-21 Championships in the Kazak capital city of Astana on Friday.

Iranian boys and girls collected a total of 32 medals including 16 golds in the competitions to finish above Japan and Kazakhstan which grabbed 26 (eight golds) and 18 (seven golds) medals respectively.

Iran’s Hossein Khedri (-57kg), Erfan Davoudi (-63kg) and Kamran Basiri (+70kg) claimed three gold medals in the kumite competitions of the men’s cadet.

In junior contests, Iran’s men and women kata teams both won the title. The country’s Hadiseh Jamal also won gold in the women’s individual kata contests.

In the men’s kumite bouts of the junior class, Mohammad Reza Moradi, Barbad Sedaqat and Ali Karimi from Iran won the gold medals in -61kg, -68kg and -76kg weight divisions, respectively. Their compatriot Fatemeh Sa’adati also grabbed a gold in the women’s -53kg kumite contests.

In U-21 contests, Iranians won another six gold medals to add to their country’s overall tally of 16 golds in the tournament.

Iran’s Fatemeh Sadeqi finished first in the women’s U-21 kata event. In the women’s kumite contests, Sadeqi’s fellow countrywomen Avishan Baqeri, Shaqayeq Vahedi and Shabnam Vahedi also defeated their rivals in the finals of the -55kg, -68kg and +68kg weight classes, respectively, to claim another three gold medals.

In the U-21 men’s competitions, Dahka Rahiminejad (-60kg) won the gold in kumite contests and Elyas Mohammadzadeh, his compatriot, also clinched the same medal after overcoming his opponent in the -75kg final of the same competitions.

Iranian representatives also collected some other 16 prestigious medals including eight silvers which helped them secure the top spot in the medals table.

Some 660 athletes from 27 countries took part in the 16th AKF Cadet, Junior & U-21 Championships which started on July 13 in the Astana Sport Complex and was wrapped up on Friday.