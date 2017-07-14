Trump expected to certify Iran’s compliance with nuclear deal

President Donald Trump is expected to re-certify that Iran is complying with its nuclear deal, multiple US administration officials said, meaning Trump will go along with a deal which he once promised to “tear up.”

Trump is required to certify Iran’s compliance every 90 days and the officials told CNN that he is expected to do so, cautioning, however, that Trump can be unpredictable and could change his mind at the last minute. Trump, the officials said, is taking his cues from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has argued that sticking to the deal is the best way to verify Iranian compliance.

The Trump administration last certified the agreement in April.

The deal, signed between Iran and six world powers two years ago, was a frequent focus of Trump's ire on the campaign trail. He railed against it at events saying dismantling it was his “number one priority.”

One official explained Trump’s plan to certify the deal was more of a requirement than something the president wanted to do.

The deal, the official said, is under review through a process being led by the National Security Council and State Department. The review should be completed by the end of the summer and the officials said the administration appears to be moving toward a policy of strengthening implementation of the deal and planning for when the deal expires.

But one official said that Trump’s plan to certify Iran as compliant by Monday doesn’t mean he wouldn’t pull out of the deal soon after.

“He does not like this deal. He thinks it is a major national security weakness for the United States,” the official said, adding that the “question is when and in what fashion” the United States gets out of the deal.

The decision to re-certify, though, means Iran will continue to benefit from the sanctions relief outlined in the agreement.

Republicans have urged Trump not to certify the agreement.

The Weekly Standard first reported Trump’s plan to certify the deal by Monday.