RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0730 GMT July 14 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196651
Published: 1434 GMT 14 Jul 2017

China strengthens protection of cultural heritage

China strengthens protection of cultural heritage
ytimg.com

China will strengthen protection of cultural heritage in the second half of 2017 and carry out random inspections in provinces where cultural relics are common, according to a senior cultural official.

A special investigation will be carried out in provinces and regions where crimes are committed against cultural relics, said Liu Yuzhu, head of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, Xinhua reported.

At a symposium in Maanshan city in eastern China's Anhui Province, Liu urged local officials to draw lessons from cases of tomb robbery, including the Ming imperial tombs and Eastern Qing royal Tombs.

Local authorities were also asked to complete a full investigation to check potential safety hazards before the end of August. "Being afraid of taking responsibility and failing to report facts are prominent problems in protecting cultural relics," Liu said.

In the last three years, the number of such cases reported to cultural heritage bureaus was much lower than the number of actual crimes and one-third of cultural heritage cases were exposed by the media or reported by the public.

   
KeyWords
China
cultural heritage
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0517 sec