Pep to convince Mbappe to join Citizens

Kylian Mbappe is highly in contention to become next world’s most expensive footballer as European giants try to sign the French youngster. Source: GETTY IMAGES

Pep Guardiola is reportedly trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to join Manchester City.

Guardiola is just one of Europe’s elite bosses that want to land the Monaco’s wonder kid, The Sun reported.

Real Madrid appears to be leading the race with Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all considering paying the £100 million-plus fee it would take to land Mbappe.

Spanish football journalist Graham Hunter told Sky Sports that City has spoken with Mbappe’s representatives and is trying to woo him to the Etihad.

Arsene Wenger has also rolled out the red carpet for the 18-year-old striker.

It has been claimed that the Gunners boss held a three-hour meeting with Mbappe last month.

The Arsenal boss allegedly told Mbappe that he should be aiming for an Emirates move in order to further develop his career.

Real Madrid is also interested but Wenger, like Guardiola, believes he can offer the youngster the football he needs to progress into a world-class player.

However, Arsenal will need to dig deep after already seeing an £87 million bid rejected.

The report adds the Gunners may have to shell out a world-record £130 million for Mbappe’s signature instead.

And there are further complications, with the player himself preferring a move to Real.