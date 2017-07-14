RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0729 GMT July 14 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196656
Published: 1459 GMT 14 Jul 2017

French military band dazzles with Daft Punk rendition

French military band dazzles with Daft Punk rendition
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump marked France's national day together on Friday at a military parade which clearly delighted the US president and showcased the warming relations between the two leaders.

Macron invited Trump to be his guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebration, which featured French and American troops marching down the fabled Champs-Elysees in Paris, opening to a flypast by two US F-22 stealth fighters and climaxing in a roaring pass by French jets.

Trump, 71, was frequently on his feet and applauding, while he and Macron again looked at ease in each other's company, leaning in to chat and touching each other on the shoulder.

"Nothing will ever separate us," Macron said during a speech at the end of parade, adding that Trump's presence was "the sign of a friendship across the ages" between their countries.

The Paris parade this year marked the centenary of the United States entering World War I in 1917 and featured 63 planes, 29 helicopters, 241 horses and 3,720 soldiers, including US troops dressed in the brown uniform and gaiters of the Great War.

"It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade," Trump wrote on Twitter after his departure, which featured another long and muscular handshake between the men. "Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron!" he added.

Bustil Day Published on Jul 14, 2017 A French military band broke from tradition at the Bastille Day parade on Friday, dropping martial music for a rendition of "Get Lucky" by French electro superstars Daft Punk
Download
   
KeyWords
France
US
National Day
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0803 sec