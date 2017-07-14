Mining projects worth $7b revived since 2013

Iran Mines and Mineral Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMMIDRO) has commissioned mining and mining industries projects worth $7 billion since 2013, said the organization's managing director.

Mehdi Karbasian added that in 2013 when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took office, unfinished IMMIDRO projects were revived in cooperation with domestic companies despite a severe lack of liquidity brought about by the stiff Western sanctions.

He added then, the private sector provided assistance to the organization to undertake new ventures.

Karbasian said projects worth $1 billion will become operational by September 22.

The IMMIDRO CEO added Shadegan's direct-reduced iron (DRI), also known as sponge iron, plant is his organization's first project to be completed and inaugurated using domestic technology in a ceremony attended by top Iranian officials.

He further said two other sponge iron production units in Mianeh in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan and Neyriz in the southern province of Fars will become operational on July 23 and August 22 respectively.

Karbasian noted that another sponge iron plant will begin production by September 23 in Sabzevar in Khorasan Razavi Province, east Iran.

The IMMIDRO chief added other provincial sponge iron production projects will be completed by mid-March 2018.

Karbasian said following the commissioning of IMMIDRO's projects, aimed at processing minerals in coming months, the organization will prevent exports of raw materials during Rouhani's second term in office – to begin in early August.

He underlined this will also help create more value-added in the mining sector.

Karbasian said Mouteh gold mine meets a part of its need to raw materials by making purchases from the country's small mines, adding this has brought prosperity to private sector mines.

Commenting on the project to set up a port in Parsian Special Economic Energy Zone in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan, he said the plan will soon enter the executive phase.

Karbasian stressed that Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has recently announced that his ministry will support the project by supplying gas to the region.

He said up until 2013, a number of projects in Sangan, Khorasan Razavi Province, were left unfinished, adding currently, the zone's first iron pellet production unit is almost ready for inauguration while another plant in the region is in queue to become operational following that. "As a result, 4,000 jobs have been created."

IMMIDRO chief added that since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — also known as the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 — went into effect, IMMIDRO has managed to attract investments from foreign companies to complete its projects.

He noted that his organization obtained finance for implementing huge projects such as the titanium production plant in Kahnuj, Kerman Province, and the zinc factory in Mahdi Abad, Yazd Province, during the incumbent government's tenure in office.