Swiss company starts construction of 30-MW solar plant

A Swiss company began the construction of a solar plant with 30 MW capacity in Jajarm of North Khorasan Province on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, Chitchian said that North Khorasan Province will be promoted to the country's clean energy hub once the power plant comes on stream. IRNA reported.

Pointing to impacts of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the minister said that cooperation between the Swiss firm as well as companies from Spain and France with their counterparts in Iran shows the successes of the government in attracting foreign investment.

In July 2016, the Renewable Energy Organization of Iran (SUNA) and a group of investors from Switzerland and Italy signed a contract to build a solar power plant in North Khorasan Province.

Following agreements with German firms for the construction of solar plants in Iran, the government decided to also work with the Swiss and Italians who have agreed to invest €37.5 million ($44 million) in Iran's renewable energy sector.

Based on the contract, the solar plant with a capacity of 30 MW will be wholly designed, built, installed and launched by the European firm.

Alireza Sabouri, managing director of North Khorasan Electric Distribution Company, told IRNA that Hamoun Mehr Afarin company will cooperate with Swiss Ecofinance Company on constructing the solar plant.

Sabouri said in July 2016 that SUNA has provided the foreign company 60 hectares of land near a 400-kilovolt power station in the city of Jajrom to transfer its power output.

Pointing to a directive by the state-run Tavanir company on the optimal use of domestic equipment and facilities, the official underlined that except solar panels and inverters, all other parts and components of the solar project will be built and supplied by Iranian firms.

In line with its declared policy to raise investments in renewables, the government will buy the electricity from renewable plants at a tariff that is 17 percent more than the regular price and will increase the tariff by an additional 30 percent if domestic equipment are used in building the plants.

Sabouri said the Swiss company has plans to gradually expand solar power infrastructure in Iran to 300 MW.

German, UK, Italian Cooperation

The Energy Ministry and the British Photovoltaic Association (BPVA) signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2016 to construct a huge 1,000 MW solar power plant in Iran.

According to Reza Sheybani, chairman of the BPVA, the agreement seeks not only to build a cutting-edge solar power plant at an estimated cost of $1.6 billion but also to establish a solar panel factory as well as transferring the much-needed technology to Iran.

In January 2016, German investors voiced interest in constructing a large solar power plant in Sagzi region in the central province of Isfahan.

Ashton J Flooring, a representative of one of the German companies, said in a conference in Isfahan, "The mega solar power project will supply electricity to 475,000 households for 30 years. The plan is among the largest solar projects in the world."

Italian energy company Carlo Maresca also will participate in building a 50-MW solar unit in Iran's Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has a diverse climate of vast windy lands and more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, which makes it ideal for producing electricity from wind and solar energies, but its total output from renewables does not exceed a few hundred megawatts.