South Korean convenience store chain taps Iran

BGF Retail Co., the operator of South Korea's largest convenience store chain CU, said Friday it signed a master franchise deal with an Iranian company marking the first overseas expansion for a convenience store operator.

Under the agreement signed at the company's headquarters in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, home appliances firm Entekhab Investment Development Group will take charge of investment and operation of the outlets in the Middle Eastern country, Yonhap reported.

The announcement came as the competition in South Korea's convenience store business, dominated by three chains — CU, GS25 and 7-Eleven — is heating up with an increased number of outlets.

The market size for convenience stores in South Korea surpassed 20 trillion won ($17.5 billion) last year, up 18.6 percent from 17.2 trillion won the previous year, backed by fast growing single-person households and an aging society, according to industry data.

A master franchise contract is a deal in which a brand operator provides a franchisee company know-how, management systems and control rights to run the brand in a specified territory in return for loyalty fees. In this instance it means that Entekhab will take charge of opening and operating CU branches in Iran.

Through the deal, BGF Retail received an initial fee of €3 million ($3.4 million). It will receive more loyalty fees in the future as more branches are established in Iran, although the company did not share details on exactly what they would be.

"Master franchising is a method to stably receive loyalty while minimizing risk in foreign markets," said BGF Retail in a statement.

Local partner Entekhab Investment Development Group is one of the largest retail companies. The group has over two decades experience working with South Korean companies.

An Entekhab spokesman said, "Because convenience stores don't exist here, we're expecting branches to expand rapidly to 300 by 2020 and 1,000 by 2022."

Populated with more than 80 million people, Iran is one of the Middle East's biggest markets. After the United Nations lifted economic sanctions against the country in 2016, Iran has risen as one of the few remaining blue ocean markets for global companies.

Moreover, its GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity is $18,100, three times more than Southeast Asia's rising economic leader, Vietnam.

"An interesting point we found while looking into the Iranian market was that 60 percent of the population is aged under 40," said a BGF Retail spokesman. Young people account for 50 to 60 percent of convenience store revenue.

"The contract is a notable event for the company in that it implies CU's competence as a leading convenience store was acknowledged in the global market," said BGF Retail CEO Park Jae-koo.