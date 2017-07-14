RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0729 GMT July 14 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196665
Published: 1620 GMT 14 Jul 2017

Some 2 million displaced, 83 dead in India floods

Some 2 million displaced, 83 dead in India floods

Torrential rains, floods and landslides in northeastern India have left at least 83 people dead in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Authorities told Reuters that a whopping two million people had been displaced.

"Assam is the worst hit with 53 lives lost so far in floods and landslides with some 2 million people displaced," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

"Relief and rescue operations are going on a war footing," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a team of federal government officials, led by a junior minister, to visit, inspect and assess the damage in the area.

The overflowing Brahmaputra River has also completely marooned the Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary in Assam, forcing animals to flee the area.

Assam's forest minister, Pramila Rani Brahma, told Reuters the heavy rain and floods over the past two weeks had also killed three rare one-horned rhinoceros at the national park that has the world's largest concentration of the species.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, is home to an estimated 2,500 rhinos out of a world population of some 3,000.

Nearly 60 other animals, mostly deer and wild boars, have been killed in the floods, she said.

   
KeyWords
displaced
India
floods
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0691 sec