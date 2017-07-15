Macedonia keen on boosting ties with Tehran

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Friday that his country is seeking to promote its life standards and to this end it is to enhance ties with other countries such as Iran.

In a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Macedonia Hossein Karimi in the Macedonian capital, Skopje, Zaev added that his administration has prioritized solving problems with neighbors and paving the way for joining regional coalitions, IRNA reported.

He also voiced his government’s interest to establish political communications in higher levels, especially with Iran, as well as regular consultations on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both sides discussed current level of bilateral ties and the future prospects.

Iran’s ambassador also congratulated Zaev on his appointment as prime minister and wished success for him and his colleagues in the path to achieving basic goals of the country.

Karimi also mutually voiced Iran’s resolve to help promote bilateral relations to contribute to regional stability, economic development and promoting standards of life, saying that friendly ties had an upward trend and they should be so hereafter.

Lack of political disputes, joint economic interests and numerous cultural commonalities are among the contributors to bilateral relations, he said.