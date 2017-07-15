Iran's investment security confirmed by Total deal: Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador in Brussels Peyman Sa’adat said that conclusion of Iran-Total deal and finalizing purchasing new planes indicated investment security in Iran.

Addressing Iran-Luxemburg Commercial Conference, Sa'adat added that following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), many trade delegations visited Iran and concluded agreements with it and the trend still continues, IRNA reported.

Head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce Gholamhossein Shafei delivered a lecture during the event which attended by Iranian 35-member delegation.

Sa’adat further stated that the European Union has adopted a strong stance against the US regarding JCPOA and this is promising for promotion of investment and international exchanges in Iran.

He also called on the Luxemburg tradesmen to continue visiting Iran to see investment security and Iranians’ hospitality from close.

Despite propaganda against Iran at the times of sanctions or before that, all international community came to the conclusion that Iran had peaceful motivations behind its nuclear program after the atomic energy inspectors’ presence in the country, Iran’s ambassador said.

“Iran has never attacked its neighbors and only defended itself after it was attacked,” he said.

“Business is not money alone; rather we live in a diverse world wherein cultural communication and exchanges are also important,” the envoy said.

Iran’s National Oil Company (NIOC) on July 3 signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with an international consortium, headed by Total, to develop the phase 11 of the South Pars gas field.

The $4.8 billion deal is the first major gas and oil agreement since anti-Iran sanction relief after the implementation of the historic nuclear agreement between Iran and world major powers (the permanent United Nations Security council members plus Germany) in 2015.