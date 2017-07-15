Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field

New research suggested nickel is essential to the Earth's magnetic field.

Earth's magnetic field is generated by what's called the ‘dynamo effect’, a unique combination of a geophysical factors, UPI wrote.

Of these factors, the convection currents of Earth's conductive, molten core and Earth's constant rotation are the most important.

Earth's core is made primarily of melted iron, but new research suggested iron alone can't account for the power of the dynamo effect.

Nickel, which makes up 20 percent of Earth's core, is essential.

The extreme temperatures and pressures found deep inside Earth account for the core's unique characteristics.

Karsten Held, a physicist at Technische Universität (TU) Wien in Austria, said, "Under these extreme conditions, materials behave in a way which may be quite different from what we are used to.

“It is hardly possible to recreate these conditions in a lab, but with sophisticated computer simulations, we are able to calculate the behavior of metals in the Earth's core on a quantum mechanical level."

Convection currents, created by the forces of escaping thermal energy, combine with the Coriolis forces generated by the rotation of the Earth to form unique cycles of extremely hot material.

Researcher Alessandro Toschi said, "When electrical currents are created in such a system of flows, they can cause a magnetic field which in turn increases the electrical current and so forth — and finally the magnetic field becomes so strong that we can measure it on the surface of the Earth.”

Until now, scientists weren't sure why convection currents are generated.

Iron is very conductive and the metal's atoms should be able to carry electric flows and dissipate heat without forming currents.

But nickel is much less conductive, and its atoms scatter under high pressure.

Toschi said, "As a consequence, the thermal conductivity of nickel and, thus, the thermal conductivity of the Earth's core is much lower than it would be in a core consisting only of iron.”

The addition of nickel means heat cannot escape toward Earth's surface via electron alone, and thus, convection currents are generated.

The improved understanding of Earth's core was made possible with large-scale computer simulations.

Held added, "We did not only have a look at iron and nickel, but also at alloys of these two materials.

“We also had to take imperfections and irregularities into account, which made the computer simulations even more challenging.”

The models, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, offered scientists a new understanding of electronic scattering within different materials.

Toschi said, "Soon, these improvements of computational material algorithms will also lead to exciting forefront applications in chemistry, biology, industry and technology.”