Iran junior, U-21 squads ace Asian Karate Championships

presstv.ir This photo shows members of Iran national junior and national under-21 karate teams at the 14th Senior Karate-do Asian Championships and 16th Kadet and Junior Karate-do Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Iran national junior and national under-21 karate teams have demonstrated authoritative performances at the 14th Senior Karate-do Asian Championships and 16th Kadet and Junior Karate-do Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, standing atop the podiums.

The Iranian outfits claimed the top position of the charts, having won 10 gold, four silver and six bronze medals at the prestigious continental tournament, presstv.ir reported.

The Japanese teams claimed six gold medals, four silvers and six bronzes in the two categories, and were named the vice champion.

Kazakhstan finished in third place with six gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

The 14th Senior Karate-do Asian Championships and 16th Kadet and Junior Karate-do Asian Championships started in the Kazakh capital city of Astana on July 13, and will wrap up on July 16, 2017.

A total of 660 male and female karate practitioners from 27 Asian countries, including Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Uzbekistan, have taken part in the event.