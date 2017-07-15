Iran lands third at Intl. Chemistry Olympiad

High school students of Iran scored four medals to finish third at the 2017 International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Thailand.

The event, which had attracted 297 students from 76 countries, saw the Iranian squad collecting one silver and three gold medals, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Teams from Taiwan and the US occupied the top two positions followed by Iranian participants who ranked third overall.

Iran’s sweeping success at the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Nakhon Pathom of Thailand was obtained by Amirhossein Behnoush, Parsa Pirouz, Amirabbas Kazeminia who garnered gold trophies as well as Soroush Baniani who bagged a silver medal.

The team received the four medals in the IChO closing and award presentation ceremony on Friday in Nakhon Pathom, a central province of Thailand.

The annual Chemistry Olympiad is an international chemistry competition for teams of four young people from around the world. The 2017 Olympiad was the 49th and was held in Thailand.

In total, 297 students from 76 countries participated in the weeklong competition. The IChO committee awarded 36 gold medals, 65 silver medals, and 95 bronze medals.

The competition consisted of a five-hour theoretical exam plus a five-hour practical laboratory exam.

In the practical exam, students were asked to complete an organic synthesis, deduce pH using spectroscopy methods, and do titrations of saturated salt solutions to figure out the concentration of ions in an unknown solution.