0543 GMT July 15 2017

Published: 0902 GMT 15 Jul 2017

Police fatally shoot knife attacker in Tehran metro

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Tehran police said in a statement its forces shot dead a man who attacked a cleric with a knife at a subway station south of the Iranian capital on Saturday, according to IRNA.

Hadi Tamhidi, deputy governor of the Shahr-e Rey district in south Tehran, said the 40-year-old unidentified man attacked the clergyman with a knife after a dispute, and injured another man.

Security forces at the station asked the attacker to hand over his weapon but he refused, forcing them to open fire, injuring him in the leg, IRNA cited the police information center in Tehran as saying. He died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police said four people were injured by the assailant.

A spokesman for the metro said traffic at the Shahr-e Rey station returned to normal after the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

 

   
