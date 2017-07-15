Iran: US leaders should use “language of respect” when addressing Iranian nation

The new US leaders should take lessons from the past and only use the language of respect when addressing the Iranian nation, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

Qassemi was responding to anti-Iran remarks made by the US President Donald Trump during his recent trip to France, IRNA reported.

Describing Trump’s remarks as 'injudicious', Qassemi said, “Apparently, his (Trump’s) advisers are still in the hallucinatory atmosphere of the past, and just as they were unaware of the realities and elementary axioms before, they are still far behind the developments in Iran, the region and the world”.

"(Trump) ought to seek the reason for subversion and rebellion in his own arbitrary and conflicting policies and actions, as well as those of his arrogant, aggressive and occupying allies in the region," Qassemi said.

The Iranian spokesman further advised the new US administration not to overlook Iran’s positive and constructive role in boosting stability in the region and the world.

At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, Trump claimed, “We face new threats from rogue regimes like North Korea, Iran and Syria and the governments that finance and support them.”