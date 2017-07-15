40m Iranians brought under SSO insurance coverage

Society Desk

About 40 million people benefit from the insurance and medical services provided by Iran’s Social Security Organization (SSO), said deputy head of SSOI for technical and revenues affairs.

Mohammad Hassan Zoda said SSO is not a state-run organization, therefore any decision it takes can be implemented swiftly.

He put the SSO’s budget in the year to mid-March 2017 at $27.66 billion, which is equal to one-third of the total state budget during the period.

Pointing to the naming of the year to mid-March 2018 as the ‘Year of Economic Resistance, Production and Employment’, he said that SSO is determined not only to support active workers but also generate new job opportunities nationwide during the year.

Zoda added that SSO is to make Social Security Investment Company the engine of the national economy, hoping that the objective will be materialized.

The official added SSO will hold ground-breaking or inaugural ceremonies for 62 treatment and insurance projects during Social Security Week (July 10-16).

“About $3.06 million of the government’s debts to SSO have so far been settled.”

Zoda said for the first time, the SSO’s insurance services have been extended to Iranian expats whose family members reside in Iran.

“The SSO, which intensely supported the implementation of Health Overhaul Plan, unveiled 60 new drugs and provided insurance coverage for infertility and rheumatism drugs during the past four years.”