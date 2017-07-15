Iran’s Hardani claims world para athletics silver

Iran’s Javad Hardani collected a silver medal at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, England, winning the first medal of the prestigious track and field meet for the Islamic Republic delegation.

On Friday evening, Hardani competed in the men's shot put F38 category at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and finished second with the best throw of 14.13m, presstv.com reported.

Australian athlete Cameron Crombie exhibited an inspiring display at the sporting event, and made the best effort of 15.95m to snatch gold, and smash the previous record mark by 37 centimeters.

The bronze went to Victor Svanesohn from Sweden with the best attempt of 13.63m.

The 2017 World Para Athletics Championships started in in London on July 14, and will continue until July 23.

It is the 8th edition of the event, which was formerly known as the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championship prior to 2017, and features 213 medal events.