'Immortality' to make 10th global appearance in US

Iranian movie 'Immortality', directed by Mehdi Fard-Qaderi, will be screened in the competition section of the Third Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in the US which is scheduled to run from August 24 to 27.

The flick will experience its 10th appearance at the international level, IRNA reported.

'Immortality' recently won the best film award at the Ischia International Film Festival in Italy.

The 145-minute plan sequence is Fard-Qaderi's first feature film that depicts events on a train during a rainy night. It chronicles six families on different cars of the train, gradually unfolding their stories.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is all about the work of first and second time filmmakers. It's our single minded focus. The event takes place in scenic Middlebury, Vermont in late August each year.

MNFF2 was a huge success with filmmakers and audiences alike. More than 45 filmmakers from around the world joined us in Middlebury for the Festival and nearly 3,000 people attended the films, special events, panels and parties.