UN ends round of Syria talks with focus on fight against terrorism

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura put emphasis on the international fight against terrorism on Friday as he wrapped up a round of Syria peace talks at which there was "no breakthrough, no breakdown and no one walking out".

Speaking at a news conference after briefing the UN Security Council by video, de Mistura said he felt the UN was expected to say where it stood on the fight against terrorism, which he said was "becoming the main issue being discussed at the highest possible level elsewhere," Reuters reported.

According to AP, the UN envoy said he plans to convene in September an eighth round of indirect peace talks.

De Mistura wrapped up the seventh round of talks, saying he has asked President Assad’s envoys “to be ready to address the political process” in the next session in Geneva.

De Mistura also noted progress through international diplomacy, such as a temporary truce in parts of southern Syria that was brokered by Jordan, Russia and the United States.

The envoy also said “I warmly welcome” a call by French President Emmanuel Macron for the creation of a “contact group” that would support a political road map for Syria after its six-year war ends one day.

Referring to the upcoming September round, de Mistura said “we will see whether by that time the international momentum ... may be able to actually push all sides to finally sit in the same room and start talking about substance.”

The sides have been meeting separately with de Mistura and his team, but never speaking face-to-face.

Discussion of terrorism has been a constant demand of the Syrian government since the series of talks began early last year, and it was added to the formal agenda earlier this year, along with talks about a new constitution, reformed governance and fresh elections.

The main group, the High Negotiations Committee, wants a focus on political transition, meaning an end to the rule of legally elected President Bashar al-Assad.

De Mistura said Assad's negotiators had not given any indication that they were willing to discuss transition, Reuters said.

The Syrian government’s top envoy to the UN-mediated peace talks in Geneva says his team has not been asked to meet face-to-face with the opposing groups.

Bashar al-Ja’afari spoke to reporters after his final meeting with the UN envoy as this seventh round of indirect talks involving the warring sides since early last year was coming to a close on Friday, the AP report added.

Ja’afari alluded to foreign backers of the main opposition, like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as smaller opposition factions.

He says that the “most important thing is for us (government) to have a national partner, and not a client for foreign agendas.”

A day earlier, de Mistura acknowledged that he was not “pushing” for the opposition and government delegations to meet directly until they could engage in “real” talks.

Laying out his understanding of the fight against terrorism, de Mistura said it only related to groups identified by the UN Security Council as terrorists, and it must be done in accordance with humanitarian law and human rights law.

Implementation of UN resolutions on arming and financing terrorists and the movement of foreign armed groups had been very slow, he said, and he expected to see increased efforts against UN-listed groups and coordinated action wherever possible.

Such efforts were already being undertaken against Daesh in Raqqa and by the Syrian government and its allies in areas around the cities of Aleppo, Homs and Hama, he said.

The best guarantee against terrorism was a political agreement achieved through a UN-led transitional process.

"Otherwise in three months time, after Raqqa, there will be a new entity coming up and they will be calling themselves differently and we will be back to that."