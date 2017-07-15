South Korea's June oil imports from Iran up 10.5%

South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran increased 10.5 percent in June from a year earlier as Tehran continued to ramp up output after sanctions over its nuclear program were lifted.

According to Reuters, Seoul imported 1.15 million tons of crude from Tehran in June, or 281,338 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.04 million tons a year ago, customs data showed on Saturday.

In the first half of the year, South Korea's intake of Iranian oil jumped 51.5 percent to 9.27 million tons, or 375,597 bpd, over the same period a year ago.

South Korea is one of the main Asian customers for Iranian crude, including an ultra-light oil known as condensate.

Although Iran ranked as South Korea's second-biggest crude oil supplier in the January-March period in 2017, the data showed it slid to No.3 spot behind Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the first half of this year as Iran decided to keep condensate shipment volumes after clearing stocks stored on tankers.

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is exempt from the oil producer club's commitment to cut production to clear a global glut.

Iran has been pumping around 3.8 mbd in recent months and expects its oil output to rise to about 4 mbd by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, South Korea's imports from Kuwait declined 13.2 percent in June from a year ago to 1.53 million tons — or 374,010 bpd — according to the data.

However, Kuwait regained No.2 position in the first six months of 2017 with almost 11 million tons of crude shipment in the Jan-June period of 2017, or 445,123 bpd — up 2.9 percent from the same time last year.

In June, oil supplies from Saudi Arabia rose 13.7 percent to 3.48 million tons, or 849,772 bpd, a year ago, the data noted. South Korea's oil imports from the world's top exporter climbed 4.2 percent to 21.71 million tons in the first half of 2017.

Overall, the world's fifth-biggest crude importer brought in 11.61 million tons of oil last month, or 2.84 million bpd — up 3.2 percent from 11.26 million tons a year ago.

In the first six months of 2017, South Korea imported 72.24 million tons of crude, or 2.93 million bpd, up 1.8 percent from nearly 71 million tonnes over the same period last year.

Final data for June crude oil imports by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) is due later this month.