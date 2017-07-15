IDRO plans to develop major oilfield

Iran's Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) said it plans to develop the Susangerd oilfield in the country's southwest in partnership with a reputable international company.

IDRO received an Oil Ministry permit to conduct studies on the field in May, its Managing Director Mansour Moazzami told Fars News Agency.

"We have chosen a reputable international partner for this job and after studies, we will have the development and exploration contract," he added.

Moazzami put the investment plateau for the field at $800 million to $900 million but did not reveal the name of the company which IDRO is about to partner with.

Susangerd oilfield, which was discovered in 2009, is estimated to hold more than five billion barrels of in-situ oil reserves, according to officials.

IDRO, one of the largest companies in Iran, established before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The company has total assets of more than $45 billion.

Iran's $5-billion gas deal with France's Total early this month has added fresh impetus its bid to boost oil and gas output after years of under-investment.

Asian and European companies have been negotiating participation in Iran's oil and gas development projects which require investment to the tune of $200 billion, according to Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Officials say the deal with Total has set the ball rolling for the conclusion of more contracts with international companies.

Deputy Minister of Oil for International Affairs Amir Hosssein Zamani-Nia has cited BP, Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, and Malaysia's Petronas as among the international companies which were in discussions with the country.

Iran is trying to ramp up oil and gas production after years of US-led sanctions. Zamani-Nia told an energy conference in Istanbul on Wednesday that Iran's oil output would rise to around 4 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

The country has been producing around 3.8 mbd in recent months.

Iran's crude oil customers are mainly in Asia, but the country has also brought exports to Europe close to pre-sanction levels as part of its bid to regain market share. Exports to Europe in May surged to their highest level since the lifting of sanctions in early 2016 to 1.1 mbd.