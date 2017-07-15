Payne's 'Downsizing' to open Venice Film Festival

Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' was tapped to be the opening-night film at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. Sources have confirmed the news about the pic — social satire that stars Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Alec Baldwin and Neil Patrick Harris.

This year's Venice fest, runs from August 30 to September 9 and is part of the key fall festival circuit that includes Telluride and Toronto. 'Downsizing' will bow in US theaters on December 22, deadline.com wrote.

Paramount made 'Downsizing' the focus of its recent presentation for international exhibitors at CineEurope in Barcelona, showing about 20 minutes of the film. Damon and Wiig star in a story about people choosing to shrink down to five inches tall in search of a better life.

Paramount picked up 'Downsizing' from Fox in fall 2015 and then slated it to open wide theatrically during the Christmas four-day holiday — a key awards slot. It has had major aspirations for the pic that reteams the studio with Payne, who made Nebraska there.

This will be Payne's first trip to Venice, which has become a major launchpad for movie award season. 'La La Land' last year, 'Birdman' and 'Gravity' are among previous major Oscar players to have opened at the Italian fest. Oscar Best Picture winner Spotlight also world premiered there though it was not an opening-night film.