Muguruza beats Williams to claim first Wimbledon title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza won her first Wimbledon title with a straight-set win over five-time champion Venus Williams.

The 23-year-old saved two set points in the first set on her way to a 7-5, 6-0 victory under the Centre Court roof, BBC reported.

Muguruza denied 37-year-old Williams a first major title for nine years, which would have made her the oldest female Grand Slam champion in the Open era.

It is 14th seed Muguruza's second Grand Slam title after her French Open triumph over Serena Williams in 216.