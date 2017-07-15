Muguruza beats Williams to claim first Wimbledon title

-
UN chief underlines ‘sustained commitment’ to JCPOA
Iran rejects US president’s ‘rogue’ label
Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills in Caspian Sea
Iran warns of Zionist lobby’s plot to undermine Syrian government
Iran: US leaders should use “language of respect” when addressing Iranian nation
Police fatally shoot knife attacker in Tehran metro
Maryam Mirzakhani, first woman, Iranian to win Fields Medal dies at 40
Iran lands third at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad
Iran junior, U-21 squads ace Asian Karate Championships
Macedonia keen on boosting ties with Tehran