Iran rejects US president’s ‘rogue’ label

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized US President Donald Trump for calling Iran a “rogue” country, advising American officials to only use the language of respect when dealing with the Iranian people.

The new US statesmen must “learn the lessons from the past and only speak to the Iranian nation with the language of respect,” Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

He added that the US president’s advisors look trapped in the past and are unaware of the realities on the ground, saying they are too far behind the developments in Iran, the region and the world.

He advised the Trump administration to take into consideration Iran’s positive, constructive and stabilizing role in the region and across the globe.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the US president must also “seek [the reasons for] turmoil in his own selfish and anarchistic policies and measures and those of his self-willed, aggressive and occupying allies in the region.”

Speaking at a press conference in Paris on Thursday, Trump said new threats were emerging from "rogue” countries like North Korea, Iran and Syria and their supporters.