0859 GMT July 16 2017

Home
News ID: 196733
Published: 0425 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Iran condemns closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshipers

presstv.ir

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denounced shutting down of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers by the Zionist regime.

He further noted that the Zionist regime’s move to close the Al-Aqsa Mosque is condemned, despicable and against basic human rights and humanitarian norms, IRNA reported.

“Besides other crimes, aggressions and violation of Palestinians’ human rights, this time the Zionist regime in a dangerous precedence, targeted religious freedom and rights of the Palestinian Muslims that will have hazardous repercussions,” he said.

Stressing the need for opening the mosque to Muslims at the earliest, he called on all free countries and international circles to pressure the Zionist regime so that it will respects rights of the people living in the occupied lands.

   
KeyWords
Al-Aqsa
Zionist
Qassemi
 
