RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0900 GMT July 16 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196737
Published: 0458 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Brazil's economic indicators show recovery from recession

Brazil's economic indicators show recovery from recession
egospodarka.pl

Brazil's most recent economic indicators showed that the country is recovering from a two-year-long recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said.

"At the moment, there is no sign the growth path has been reversed. Several June indicators show advances, like energy consumption and vehicle production," he said, adding that the Brazilian institutions are solid, Xinhua reported.

"The economic team is focused on the economic reform, working day and night to ensure the country will resume growing," Meirelles said.

Though Brazil's most recent GDP figures were positive, showing a mild growth of the economy, the country is still under the effects of a long economic crisis.

Brazilian economists said last month that it was too soon to declare the country's two-year recession over, despite positive first quarter results.

   
KeyWords
Brazil's economic indicators
Brazil
recession
recovery
recovery from recession
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0875 sec