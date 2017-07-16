RSS
0859 GMT July 16 2017

News ID: 196738
Published: 0505 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Tremor jolts Kerman Province in southeastern Iran

IRNA

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale rocked Kerman Province on Saturday night.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 22:48 hours local time (18:18 GMT Saturday) in an area located at 57.87 degrees longitude and 28.95 degrees latitude and in the depth of 8 kilometers, IRNA reported.

There was no immediate report on the possible damage caused by the earthquake.

Another quake reportedly rocked Jebalbarez in Jiroft, Kerman Province.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the Earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

   
