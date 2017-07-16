End game for diesel as more drivers plan to go green

The number of diesel cars on the road could halve in a little over a decade as green vehicles overtake traditional forms to become the dominant mode of transport.

The number of diesel cars sold each year in Europe is expected to collapse from 9.5 million out of a total of almost 19 million currently to just 2.1 million by 2030, while 15 million of the 24 million cars sold by then will be hybrid or electric vehicles, according to The Telegraph.

The shock findings, which suggest the car industry is on the brink of being turned upside down come in a new study from consultancy AlixPartners. The prediction will cause alarm at carmakers which have been slow to embrace the electric revolution.

Andrew Bergbaum, managing director for automotive at AlixPartners, said: “The end of the internal combustion engine is now a reality, with Volvo’s announcement that all new models would be electric or hybrid within two years and the French government’s decision to ban internal combustion engines from 2040.”

Petrol-powered vehicles fare better than diesel, but their market share is still expected to almost halve from 44 percent to 25 percent over the same time frame.

The dominant form of power will be hybrid vehicles. Combining small engines and electric power systems, they will represent almost 30 percent of the market.

At the moment hybrid and electric vehicles account for less than five percent of sales globally Alix predicts that hybrid, together with battery-powered vehicles will represent more than 65 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2030.

The research also found that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) leads the race in green vehicle investment. Last year JLR sunk €7,317 (£6,429) in capital expenditure and R&D into each vehicle, ahead of BMW and Daimler at about €4,500 per vehicle.

This is despite JLR producing about 500,000 vehicles a year, a quarter of the amount of its German competitors. VW, GM and Toyota, which each produce nearly 10 million cars a year, put between €2,524 and €3,489 into each car.

The rise of electric vehicles will be fueled by lower assembly costs. Alix’s research shows that electric vehicles — which do not need complex gearboxes and drivetrains — can be assembled in just 3.7 hours, compared with 6.2 hours for a traditional engine.

Manufacturers will face a productivity puzzle with hybrid engines though, which despite their popularity take 9.3 hours to build because of the complexity of combining both electric and internal combustion technologies.