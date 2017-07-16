SCI, UNFPA to launch joint cooperation

UN Population Fund's representative to Iran, while pointing to aging population as a major issue in the country, said joint partnership programs could provide solutions to the concern.

Dr. Leila Saiji Joudane, United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative to Iran, made the remarks at a meeting with Head of Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) Omid Ali Parsa, Mehr News Agency wrote.

At the joint meeting, Parsa referred to successful implementation of population census via the Internet in the previous Iranian calendar year as well as to the transition of SCI from traditional census approaches to modern ones.

He said, with the change in approach, SCI calls on UNFPA to pay special attention to and support these initiatives.

Joudane said, “In view of capabilities of Statistical Center of Iran, collaborative programs on demographic issues can be advanced.”

The official, while pointing to Iran’s Sixth National Development Plan and collaborations between UNFPA and SCI within the same framework, expressed hope that the joint cooperation program will prove beneficial to Iran’s demographic policies as well as preparation of a report for policymakers and planners on issues like population profits, population dynamics, reproductive health, demographic aging and indicators related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UNFPA’s envoy to Iran also emphasized the need for cooperation of all executive agencies in realizing the issue adding “Population aging remains one of the most important issues in Iran.”

She also stressed the continuing support of United Nations Population Fund for the Statistics Center of Iran in realizing its new approach.

It is worth noting that the issues of population profits and population aging are among topics of the cooperation plan between SCI and UNFPA.