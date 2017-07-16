RSS
Published: 0741 GMT 16 Jul 2017

You soon be able to predict next migraine attack

express.co.uk

Headaches when they become severe are known as migraines and there are 190,000 attacks every day in the UK.

There are six million people who regularly suffer, while three times as many women endure them as men, express.co.uk reported.

According to the National Health System (NHS), it usually appears as a throbbing pain on one side of the head.

But many people also have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and increased sensitivity to light or sound.

However, it may soon be possible to predict when a future migraine attack might happen.

Research published in the journal Headache found they could be forecast by analyzing stress.

The study authors have developed a new model based on measuring stress from daily hassles.

They believe it may be possible to tell whether it will occur tomorrow based on today’s stress levels.

This is particularly aimed at those who suffer from migraines a lot.

Dr. Tim Houle, lead author from Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “We know that certain people are at greater risk of having an attack over other people, but within a person, we have not been able to predict increased risk for an attack with any level of accuracy.

“This study demonstrates that it is quite possible to forecast the occurrence of a headache attack within an individual headache sufferer."

In the study they looked at 95 people and 4195 days of diary data.

Participants experienced a headache attack on 38.5 percent of days.

The researchers discovered that stress was greater on days preceding a headache.

They believe the findings will allow pre-emptive treatment of migraine attacks.

Houle added, “The model we developed in this study is a very good start to helping people forecast the chances they will experience a headache attack, but work is needed to make the prediction models more accurate before they will be of widespread clinical use.”

According to the NHS, known causes of a migraine include starting your period if a woman, stress, tiredness and certain foods or drink.

   
