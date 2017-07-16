Palestine calls for global support to save al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sunday, called on the Arab-Islamic nations and global community to adopt stronger stances against the Zionist regime and try to save the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since 1967, the actions of the Zionist illegitimate regime has caused the present situation in al-Aqsa Mosque and the global reaction against the Zionist measures have been insufficient, the statement said, according to the Arab-language Ma’an News Agency.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby urges the global community to try to stop the Zionist regime from attacking and dishonoring the holy mosque, it said.

The statement also warned about Israel’s attempts to seize control of all the entrances of the mosque. The call by the Palestinians comes at a time when the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to install CCTV and security gates in the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Three Palestinians were killed during while clashing with forces of the Zionist regime in al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday. After the incident Netanyahu ordered closing doors of the al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing Muslims from entering the holy place for Friday prayers.

The ban on Friday prayers was placed for the first time in the past five decades, said Sheikh Ekrima Sa'id Sabri, the speaker at al-Aqsa Mosque.

Many Islamic countries and international figures have condemned the move by the Zionist regime.