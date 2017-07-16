Syrian army destroy Daesh gatherings in Deir Az-Zour, Hama

The Syrian Arab Army on Sunday destroyed Daesh gatherings and fortifications in the surroundings of the Panorama and al-Hamidiyeh neighborhood in Deir Az-Zour city, and in the village of al-Bghiliyeh in the western countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that the Syrian Air Force also carried out intensive airstrikes targeting Daesh centers, gatherings, and fortifications in the surroundings of the Water Resources Hill, the Panorama area, and al-Rashdiyeh and al-Kanamat neighborhoods, killing and injuring a number of Daesh terrorists and destroying one of their command centers in al-Hosan village in the western countryside, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The Syrian Air Force also carried out intensive airstrikes against Daesh in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

A military source told SANA that the airstrikes targeted Daesh gatherings and movements to the west of al-Fhaidi Station, in the surroundings of Beir al-Rmailan, Tal Rajoum, and south of al-Zamleh, which resulted in killing a number of terrorists and destroying mortar launchers, armored vehicles, and machinegun-equipped vehicles.

Meanwhile in Hama Province, a military source said that the Syrian Air Force killed scores of Daesh terrorists and destroyed one of their armored vehicles and a number of their mortar launchers to the east of Ethryia in the eastern countryside of the province.

The Syrian Air Force inflicted heavy losses in personnel upon Daesh terrorists and destroyed their fortifications and machinegun-equipped vehicles in the area of Hmeima and to the east of al-Kadir in the eastern countryside of Homs province, the source added.