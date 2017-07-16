RSS
0251 GMT July 16 2017

News ID: 196760
Published: 1035 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Iran, Vietnam can complement each other’s economy

IRNA

Iran and Vietnam can complement each other’s economy and trade through positive and constructive cooperation, Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said.

Addressing the ninth joint economic commission of Iran and Vietnam on Sunday, Cuong underlined the need for development of economic and commercial ties between the two nations, IRNA reported.

Diplomatic ties between Iran and Vietnam started 45 years ago but high-profile bilateral visits between officials of the two nations reached their climax over the past few months, he said.

The Vietnamese minister added that the country’s annual trade volume stands at $20 billion and it is planning to achieve a $2-billion trade volume with Iran.

But the planned trade volume of $2 billion is small and we should work together to increase it in the future, Cuong said.

He referred to the Iran-P5+1 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said that the deal brought Iran a great opportunity to engage with other countries, and this resulted in Iran’s GDP growth of 4.5 percent in 2016.

   
