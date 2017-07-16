Eight dead in Senegal stadium crush

Seyllou, AFP | A wall collapsed during a football game at the Deamba Diop stadium in Dakar on July 15, 2017, killing several people and injuring dozens

Published on Jul 15, 2017 Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league final in Dakar on Saturday in a stampede that broke out following clashes between supporters that were met by police firing tear gas.

Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league cup final in Dakar on Saturday, the sports minister told AFP, as a wall collapsed onto clashing supporters, triggering a panicked stampede.

Sports minister Matar Ba said a young girl was among the dead, while around 60 injured fans had been taken to health facilities in Dakar.

He vowed "strong measures so that such an event will never be repeated in Senegal," speaking to AFP by phone.

A mass deployment of firefighters and ambulances remained at the scene late Saturday.

An AFP journalist who attended the match described a stadium full to bursting with people for the long-awaited clash between local teams US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour.

At 2-1 during extra time, US Ouakam supporters began throwing stones at Stade de Mbour fans, causing spectators to begin vacating their seats in a rush, the journalist said.

Part of a wall supporting bleachers seating fans from both sides then collapsed, while police had begun firing tear gas and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.