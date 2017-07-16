RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0252 GMT July 16 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196762
Published: 1306 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Eight dead in Senegal stadium crush

Eight dead in Senegal stadium crush
Seyllou, AFP | A wall collapsed during a football game at the Deamba Diop stadium in Dakar on July 15, 2017, killing several people and injuring dozens

Published on Jul 15, 2017 Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league final in Dakar on Saturday in a stampede that broke out following clashes between supporters that were met by police firing tear gas.

Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league cup final in Dakar on Saturday, the sports minister told AFP, as a wall collapsed onto clashing supporters, triggering a panicked stampede.

Sports minister Matar Ba said a young girl was among the dead, while around 60 injured fans had been taken to health facilities in Dakar.

He vowed "strong measures so that such an event will never be repeated in Senegal," speaking to AFP by phone.

A mass deployment of firefighters and ambulances remained at the scene late Saturday.

An AFP journalist who attended the match described a stadium full to bursting with people for the long-awaited clash between local teams US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour.

At 2-1 during extra time, US Ouakam supporters began throwing stones at Stade de Mbour fans, causing spectators to begin vacating their seats in a rush, the journalist said.

Part of a wall supporting bleachers seating fans from both sides then collapsed, while police had begun firing tear gas and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.

Published on Jul 15, 2017 Eight people were killed on a stampede at Demba Diop soccer stadium in Senegal's capital Dakar during a match between two local teams on Saturday, the country's sports minister said.
Download
   
KeyWords
dead
Senegal
Stadium
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0700 sec