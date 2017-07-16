Globetrotting 'The Servant' adds US, Mexico awards to its asset

An Iranian animated piece 'The Servant' won two awards at US and Mexican festivals.

Farnoosh Abedi's flick received the second Best Animation Award at the 20th San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) in the US and the Best Short Animation award at Querétaro International Film Festival in Mexico.

The 20th San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) announced Abedi's highly-acclaimed animation 'The Servant' as runner up in the best animation category of the American film festival. The first prize went to 'Abina and the Important Men' by Soumyaa Behrens.

San Francisco Black Film Festival was founded to celebrate African American cinema and provide a platform for Black filmmakers, screenwriters and actors to present their art.

It was later expanded to include a global perspective, accepting films worldwide from filmmakers and screenwriters who are of African descent among others.

The 20th San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) was held from June 15 to 18, 2017 in California, the US.

Queretaro International Film Festival which was held from July 9 to 13 is proposed as an inclusive meeting point for the public, filmmakers, theorists and other professionals of film industry. It seeks to become a forum with global presence and stimulate film culture becoming a showcase to spread contemporary proposals from emerging and consecrated filmmakers.

According to the director, 'The Servant' narrates the familiar story of a master and his servant, the story of a writer's encounter with a gigantic insect: A cockroach. The cockroach becomes a servant but gradually begins to realize that it deserves better conditions, so it tries to turn the table around and change the game in its own favor. The man, however, attempts to preserve the status quo but soon realizes that the game has no rules.

Abedi's film has also recently won the 2017 Silver Scream Festival in California and the Audience award at 13th International Fantastic Film Festival of Porto Alegre (Fantaspoa) in Brazil.