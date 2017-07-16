Venezuelans cast ballots in opposition vote

JUAN BARRETO/AFP People take part in a protest in Caracas on the eve of the symbolic plebiscite called by the government's opposition.

Venezuelans went to the polls Sunday in a vote organized by the opposition aimed at gauging public support for Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, against a backdrop of worsening political violence.

With authorities refusing to greenlight a vote presented as an act of civil disobedience and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro boycotting it, voters seemed set to reject the president's controversial scheme, AFP reported.

The symbolic "plebiscite" comes two weeks ahead of a Maduro-backed vote to elect a citizens' body that would revise the constitution. The opposition has told its supporters to stay away.

The cross-purpose initiatives have given rise to international worries – voiced by the Catholic Church and the head of the UN, Antonio Guterres – that the chances of bringing both sides together for dialogue has become more remote.

That, in turn, is stoking fears of more protests and running street battles with police, which have been persistent for the past three and a half months. Nearly 100 people have died in the unrest since the beginning of April.

The opposition, which accuses Maduro of trying to gather dictatorial powers with the constitutional rewrite and other steps, said all was prepared for Sunday's vote.

But Maduro, giving a national radio and TV broadcast, portrayed the vote as merely an "internal consultation by the opposition parties" with no electoral legitimacy.

"I call on all Venezuelans to participate peacefully in political events tomorrow, with respect for others' ideas, with no incidents. Peace is what I ask," he said.

He directed his followers instead towards a rival poll exercise that, unlike that of the opposition, has been approved by electoral authorities to take place on July 30.

He also repeated claims the opposition was tied to foreign powers – implied to be the "imperialist" United States – with the aim of toppling his government.

The international media, he railed, was covering the opposition vote in a way to justify foreign intervention.